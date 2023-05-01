Directori d'empreses
Fresnel Software
Principals Informacions
    • Sobre nosaltres

    Vitruvi is a GIS-enabled telecom construction software platform that converts GIS designs into a web and mobile app-based construction management solution. It aggregates designs, documents, timelines, and construction data to form a single source-of-truth that all project stakeholders can refer to. It is fully GIS-enabled with an emphasis on user experience, stakeholders can access real-time construction management of timelines, schedule of values, labor, and materials. It is available on desktop and on mobile Android and iOS devices.

    http://www.fresnel.cc
    Lloc web
    2016
    Any de fundació
    126
    Núm. d'empleats
    $10M-$50M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

