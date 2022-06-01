Directori d'empreses
Fluidra
Fluidra Salaris

El salari de Fluidra oscil·la entre $49,668 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $217,260 per a un Arquitecte de Solucions a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Fluidra. Darrera actualització: 9/8/2025

$160K

Gestor de Producte
Median $59.9K
Recursos Humans
$145K
Màrqueting
$59.6K

Dissenyador de Producte
$166K
Reclutador
$143K
Enginyer de Programari
$49.7K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$217K
PMF

The highest paying role reported at Fluidra is Arquitecte de Solucions at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $217,260. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fluidra is $142,800.

