Fiverr
  • Salaris
  • Gestor de Producte

  • Tots els Salaris de Gestor de Producte

Fiverr Gestor de Producte Salaris

El paquet de compensació mitjà de Gestor de Producte in Israel a Fiverr totalitza ₪421K per year. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Fiverr. Última actualització: 12/6/2025

Paquet Mitjà
company icon
Fiverr
Product Manager
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Total per any
$125K
Nivell
-
Base
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Anys a l'empresa
3 Anys
Anys d'exp
10 Anys
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
No s'han trobat salaris
PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Gestor de Producte a Fiverr in Israel és una compensació total anual de ₪673,910. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Fiverr per al rol de Gestor de Producte in Israel és ₪446,689.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/fiverr/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.