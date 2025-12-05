Directori d'empreses
Fever
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaris
  • Màrqueting

  • Tots els Salaris de Màrqueting

Fever Màrqueting Salaris

El paquet de compensació mitjà de Màrqueting in Spain a Fever totalitza €30.1K per year. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Fever. Última actualització: 12/5/2025

Paquet Mitjà
company icon
Fever
CRM Specialist
Madrid, MD, Spain
Total per any
$34.8K
Nivell
-
Base
$34.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Anys a l'empresa
1 Any
Anys d'exp
3 Anys
Quins són els nivells professionals a Fever?
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
AfegirAfegir CompAfegir Compensació

Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DadesVeure Ofertes de Feina

Contribuir

Rebre Salaris Verificats a la teva Safata d'Entrada

Subscriu-te a ofertes Màrqueting verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més Informació

Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i per la Política de Privacitat i els Termes del Servei de Google s'apliquen.

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Màrqueting a Fever in Spain és una compensació total anual de €32,179. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Fever per al rol de Màrqueting in Spain és €28,410.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Fever

Empreses relacionades

  • Netflix
  • Pinterest
  • Uber
  • Coinbase
  • Apple
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/fever/salaries/marketing.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.