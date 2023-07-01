Directori d'empreses
Principals Informacions
  • Contribueix amb quelcom únic sobre Eyenovia que pugui ser útil per a altres (ex. consells d'entrevista, selecció d'equips, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre nosaltres

    Eyenovia is a clinical stage ophthalmic company that develops therapeutics using its microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing targeted ocular delivery systems for patients with myopia, near vision impairment, and for eye exams. The company's product candidates are in Phase III clinical development programs and it has license agreements with Bausch Health and Arctic Vision for commercialization in various countries. Eyenovia was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York.

    https://eyenovia.com
    Lloc web
    2014
    Any de fundació
    43
    Núm. d'empleats
    $10M-$50M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

