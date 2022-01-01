ExxonMobil Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de ExxonMobil oscil·la entre $3,481 en compensació total anual per a un Recursos Humans a la banda baixa fins a $290,000 per a un Gestor de Programes Tècnics a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de ExxonMobil. Darrera actualització: 9/10/2025

$160K

Enginyer Mecànic
CL23 $110K
CL24 $121K
CL25 $130K
CL26 $195K
CL27 $247K
Enginyer de Programari
CL23 $110K
CL24 $133K
CL25 $162K
CL26 $204K
CL27 $230K

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Científic de Recerca

Enginyer Químic
CL22 $104K
CL23 $135K
CL25 $133K
CL26 $187K

Enginyer de Processos

Gestor de Producte
CL24 $126K
CL26 $197K
Gestor de Projectes
CL23 $118K
CL27 $214K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
CL26 $182K
CL28 $290K
Desenvolupament de Negoci
Median $200K
Científic de Dades
Median $35.8K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
Median $108K
Màrqueting
Median $237K
Enginyer de Maquinari
Median $140K
Dissenyador de Producte
Median $120K
Enginyer Civil
Median $231K
Comptable
$17.6K
Enginyer Biomèdic
$136K
Operacions de Negoci
$114K
Gestor d'Operacions de Negoci
$139K
Analista de Negoci
$19.1K
Enginyer de Controls
$171K
Analista de Dades
$26K
Enginyer Elèctric
$164K
Analista Financer
$18.4K
Enginyer Geològic
$169K
Recursos Humans
$3.5K
Consultor de Gestió
$38.8K
Operacions de Màrqueting
$149K
Gestor de Programes
$181K
Vendes
$125K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$115K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$43.1K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a ExxonMobil és Gestor de Programes Tècnics at the CL28 level amb una compensació total anual de $290,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a ExxonMobil és $134,342.

Altres recursos