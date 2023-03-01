Directori d'empreses
Exxeta
Exxeta Salaris

El salari de Exxeta oscil·la entre $56,964 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $98,865 per a un Consultor de Gestió a la banda alta. Darrera actualització: 9/10/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $57K
Gestor de Producte
Median $90.4K
Consultor de Gestió
$98.9K

PMF

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Exxeta adalah Consultor de Gestió at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $98,865. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Exxeta adalah $90,376.

Altres recursos