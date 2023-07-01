Directori d'Empreses
Excellos
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa
Principals coneixements
  • Contribueix amb alguna cosa única sobre Excellos que pugui ser útil per als altres (ex: consells d'entrevista, elecció d'equips, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre

    Excellos is a full-service CDMO that specializes in cell and gene therapy. With over 70 years of experience in blood and tissue collection, they offer cGMP cellular products and services, process development, and manufacturing expertise. They have exclusive access to a large and diverse donor pool and provide high-quality and viable human cell and tissue samples. Based in San Diego, they serve the global cell and gene therapy industry, focusing on therapies in preclinical through phase II/III. Their goal is to advance cellular therapies and improve human life.

    excellos.com
    Lloc web
    2021
    Any de fundació
    31
    Nombre d'empleats
    $1M-$10M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

    Rep salaris verificats a la teva safata d'entrada

    Subscriu-te a ofertes verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més informació

    Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i s'apliquen la Política de privadesa i els Termes del servei apply.

    Feines destacades

      No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Excellos

    Empreses relacionades

    • Databricks
    • Flipkart
    • Airbnb
    • Lyft
    • SoFi
    • Veure totes les empreses ➜

    Altres recursos