Directori d'empreses
EquiLend
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

EquiLend Salaris

El salari de EquiLend oscil·la entre $6,472 en compensació total anual per a un Gestor de Projectes a la banda baixa fins a $119,400 per a un Jurídic a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de EquiLend. Darrera actualització: 9/6/2025

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Enginyer de Programari
Median $17.5K
Jurídic
$119K
Gestor de Projectes
$6.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$35.7K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots EquiLend, ir Jurídic at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $119,400. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots EquiLend, ir $26,584.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a EquiLend

Empreses relacionades

  • Square
  • Airbnb
  • Flipkart
  • Pinterest
  • Apple
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos