EQRx Salaris

El salari de EQRx oscil·la entre $131,340 en compensació total anual per a un Científic de Dades a la banda baixa fins a $229,500 per a un Desenvolupament de Negoci a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de EQRx. Darrera actualització: 11/23/2025

Desenvolupament de Negoci
$230K
Científic de Dades
$131K
Enginyer de Programari
$171K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a EQRx és Desenvolupament de Negoci at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $229,500. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a EQRx és $170,850.

Altres recursos

