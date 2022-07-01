Directori d'empreses
Epoch Capital
Principals Informacions
    • Sobre nosaltres

    Epoch is one of Australia’s leading international proprietary trading firms with its headquarters based in Sydney and offices in London, Dubai and New York. We have distinguished ourselves from our peers in the industry by maintaining world-class technology in an innovative and collaborative team culture. Epoch’s culture of teamwork fosters an environment where new ideas are constantly shared, developed and implemented. Our team comprises a wide variety of talented professionals including traders, technology specialists, financial engineers and algorithmic developers.

    https://epoch.capital
    Lloc web
    2007
    Any de fundació
    150
    Núm. d'empleats
    $10M-$50M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

    Feines destacades

      No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Epoch Capital

