Epirus
Epirus Salaris

El salari de Epirus oscil·la entre $100,980 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer Mecànic a la banda baixa fins a $182,156 per a un Gestor de Projectes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Epirus. Darrera actualització: 11/23/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $137K
Enginyer Mecànic
$101K
Dissenyador de Producte
$151K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Gestor de Projectes
$182K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Epirus és Gestor de Projectes at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $182,156. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Epirus és $143,875.

