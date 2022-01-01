Enfusion Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de Enfusion oscil·la entre $50,113 en compensació total anual per a un Gestor de Projectes a la banda baixa fins a $120,750 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Enfusion. Darrera actualització: 9/6/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $121K

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Comptable
$116K
Analista de Negoci
$90.3K

Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$61K
Gestor de Projectes
$50.1K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$78.4K
Redactor Tècnic
$67.3K
PMF

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Enfusion es Enginyer de Programari con una compensación total anual de $120,750. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Enfusion es $78,390.

