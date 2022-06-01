Directori d'empreses
Edelman
Principals Informacions
    • Sobre nosaltres

    Edelman is a global communications firm that partners with businesses and organizations to evolve, promote and protect their brands and reputations. Our 6,000 people in more than 60 offices deliver communications strategies that give our clients the confidence to lead, act with certainty and earn the lasting trust of their stakeholders.We develop powerful ideas and tell magnetic stories that move at the speed of news, make an immediate impact, transform culture and spark movements.Since our founding in 1952 by Dan Edelman, we have remained an independent, family-run company. We use our profits to strengthen our business, provide our employees with opportunities to grow, advance our industry, and serve as a responsible citizen of the world. Every day, we strive to live and work by a long-held set of core values: the pursuit of excellence, the freedom to be curious, the courage to do the right thing, and a commitment to improving society.Edelman is an equal opportunity employer of all protected classes, including veterans and individuals with disabilities

    http://www.edelman.com
    Lloc web
    1952
    Any de fundació
    6,500
    Núm. d'empleats
    $500M-$1B
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

    Altres recursos