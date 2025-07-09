Directori d'Empreses
DSTA
DSTA Salaris

El rang de salaris de DSTA varia de $60,214 en compensació total anual per a Científic de Dades a l'extrem inferior a $156,800 per a Gerent de Projecte a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de DSTA. Última actualització: 8/18/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $75K

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Científic de Dades
$60.2K
Enginyer de Maquinari
$73.6K

Gerent de Programa
$127K
Gerent de Projecte
$157K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$81.9K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$111K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$124K
Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá DSTA er Gerent de Projecte at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $156,800. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá DSTA er $96,527.

Altres recursos