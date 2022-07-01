Directori d'empreses
Dropit Shopping
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa
Principals Informacions
  • Contribueix amb quelcom únic sobre Dropit Shopping que pugui ser útil per a altres (ex. consells d'entrevista, selecció d'equips, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre nosaltres

    Dropit’s omnichannel technology and solutions create opportunities for operational efficiency and customer convenience from fast and flexible fulfillment, cross-channel inventory visibility to streamlined shipping. Founded in 2016, Dropit is a multichannel digital platform with solutions for shopping centers, retailers, and consumers. We enable the entire retail ecosystem to work together and meet the needs of the shared consumer in a way that’s collaborative and connected. Since the launch of Handsfree Shopping, we have grown from providing home delivery for shoppers within London’s West End to offering our services at retail destinations throughout the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, and Belgium. Today, our bag-free service is located in over 500 stores across more than 350 brands. From drop to delivery, our mission is to create a comfortable and convenient shopping experience. For brands and shopping centers, our innovative Dropit Platform and industry-first Marketplace streamlines fulfillment, inventory management and shipping for a unified experience in-store and online. Powered by machine-learning, our omnichannel solutions provide retailers and shopping centers with flexible fulfillment, and streamlined shipping that improves inventory efficiency reduces operational costs and shortens the delivery time. We believe in a retail reality that benefits the entire ecosystem in-store, online, anywhere, anytime.

    dropit.shop
    Lloc web
    2016
    Any de fundació
    90
    Núm. d'empleats
    $10M-$50M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

    Rebre Salaris Verificats a la teva Safata d'Entrada

    Subscriu-te a ofertes verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més Informació

    Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i per la Política de Privacitat i els Termes del Servei de Google s'apliquen.

    Feines destacades

      No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Dropit Shopping

    Empreses relacionades

    • SoFi
    • Dropbox
    • Apple
    • Coinbase
    • Pinterest
    • Veure totes les empreses ➜

    Altres recursos