Draup Salaris

El rang de salaris de Draup varia de $2,289 en compensació total anual per a Comptable a l'extrem inferior a $21,689 per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Draup. Última actualització: 8/18/2025

$160K

Consultor de Gestió
Median $9.6K
Enginyer de Programari
Median $21.7K
Comptable
$2.3K

Analista de Negocis
$14.1K
Desenvolupament de Negocis
$3.8K
Analista de Dades
$3.8K
Recursos Humans
$3.1K
Màrqueting
$3.8K
Capitalista de Risc
$8.1K

Analista

El rol més ben pagat informat a Draup és Enginyer de Programari amb una compensació total anual de $21,689. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Draup és de $3,798.

