Dow
Dow Salaris

El rang de salaris de Dow varia de $34,354 en compensació total anual per a Dissenyador de Producte a l'extrem inferior a $417,900 per a Analista Financer a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Dow. Última actualització: 8/18/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $103K

Científic investigador

Enginyer Mecànic
Median $125K

Enginyer de fabricació

Enginyer Químic
Median $104K

Enginyer de recerca

Científic de Dades
Median $164K
Comptable
$72.6K
Enginyer Biomèdic
$107K
Analista de Negocis
$103K
Desenvolupament Corporatiu
$95.7K
Analista de Dades
$45.3K
Gerent de Ciència de Dades
$164K
Enginyer Elèctric
$111K
Analista Financer
$418K
Enginyer de Maquinari
$130K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$80.4K
Enginyer de Materials
$139K
Dissenyador de Producte
$34.4K
Gestor de Producte
$279K
Gerent de Projecte
$116K
Vendes
$80.6K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$209K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$61.1K
PMF

Altres recursos