Docket Salaris

El salari de Docket oscil·la entre $29,039 en compensació total anual per a un Dissenyador de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $69,301 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Docket. Darrera actualització: 9/12/2025

$160K

Dissenyador de Producte
$29K
Gestor de Producte
$39.8K
Enginyer de Programari
$69.3K

PMF

The highest paying role reported at Docket is Enginyer de Programari at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $69,301. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Docket is $39,800.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Docket

