DKSS - Derderian, Kann, Seyferth & Salucci
Principals Informacions
    • Sobre nosaltres

    CPA (Contract of Professional Advisors) delivers tailored financial expertise to individuals and businesses seeking excellence in accounting, taxation, and strategic advisory services. Our dedicated team combines industry knowledge with personalized attention to navigate complex financial landscapes, optimize tax positions, and drive business growth. We pride ourselves on building lasting partnerships based on trust, integrity, and results-oriented solutions that empower our clients to achieve their financial objectives with confidence.

    https://dksscpasmi.com
    Lloc web
    1953
    Any de fundació
    35
    Núm. d'empleats
    Seu central

