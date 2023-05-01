Directori d'empreses
Dizzion
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa
Principals Informacions
  • Contribueix amb quelcom únic sobre Dizzion que pugui ser útil per a altres (ex. consells d'entrevista, selecció d'equips, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre nosaltres

    Dizzion provides high-performance managed Desktop as a Service (DaaS) to the global remote workforce, with a proven end-user cloud platform that protects businesses with real HIPAA, PCI-DSS and SOC 2 Type II compliance. They offer AnyCloud global delivery, seamless hybrid IT integration, zLink secure endpoints, and COSMOS orchestration and analytics. Founded in 2011, Dizzion enables maximum work from home success for BPO, enterprise contact centers, healthcare, financial services, and insurance companies.

    http://www.dizzion.com
    Lloc web
    2011
    Any de fundació
    126
    Núm. d'empleats
    $10M-$50M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

    Rebre Salaris Verificats a la teva Safata d'Entrada

    Subscriu-te a ofertes verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més Informació

    Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i per la Política de Privacitat i els Termes del Servei de Google s'apliquen.

    Feines destacades

      No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Dizzion

    Empreses relacionades

    • Airbnb
    • Google
    • Square
    • Microsoft
    • Apple
    • Veure totes les empreses ➜

    Altres recursos