Deutsche Telekom
La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in Greece a Deutsche Telekom oscil·la entre €35.6K per year per a Software Engineer i €26.2K per year per a Lead Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Greece totalitza €29.2K.

Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
(Nivell d'Entrada)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€35.6K
€33.4K
€0
€2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
€44.5K
€42K
€0
€2.5K
Lead Software Engineer
€26.2K
€24.7K
€0
€1.4K
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Quins són els nivells professionals a Deutsche Telekom?

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Enginyer de Programari a Deutsche Telekom in Greece és una compensació total anual de €55,456. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Deutsche Telekom per al rol de Enginyer de Programari in Greece és €29,240.

