La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in Greece a Deutsche Telekom oscil·la entre €35.6K per year per a Software Engineer i €26.2K per year per a Lead Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Greece totalitza €29.2K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Deutsche Telekom. Última actualització: 11/5/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€35.6K
€33.4K
€0
€2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
€44.5K
€42K
€0
€2.5K
Lead Software Engineer
€26.2K
€24.7K
€0
€1.4K
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
