La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in Germany a Deutsche Telekom oscil·la entre €41.1K per year per a Junior Software Engineer i €131K per year per a Principal Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Germany totalitza €66.5K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Deutsche Telekom. Última actualització: 11/5/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
€41.1K
€41.1K
€0
€0
Software Engineer
€63.7K
€63.7K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€85.3K
€85.3K
€0
€0
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Títols inclososEnviar nou títol