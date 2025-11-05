Directori d'empreses
Deutsche Telekom
  • Salaris
  • Enginyer de Programari

  • Tots els Salaris de Enginyer de Programari

  • Budapest Metropolitan Area

Deutsche Telekom Enginyer de Programari Salaris a Budapest Metropolitan Area

La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in Budapest Metropolitan Area a Deutsche Telekom oscil·la entre HUF 12.62M per year per a Software Engineer i HUF 19.62M per year per a Senior Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Budapest Metropolitan Area totalitza HUF 12.42M. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Deutsche Telekom. Última actualització: 11/5/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
(Nivell d'Entrada)
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
Software Engineer
HUF 12.62M
HUF 12.21M
HUF 0
HUF 404K
Senior Software Engineer
HUF 19.62M
HUF 18.19M
HUF 0
HUF 1.43M
Lead Software Engineer
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
Salaris de Pràctiques

Quins són els nivells professionals a Deutsche Telekom?

Títols inclosos

Enginyer de Programari Backend

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Enginyer de Programari a Deutsche Telekom in Budapest Metropolitan Area és una compensació total anual de HUF 22,558,597. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Deutsche Telekom per al rol de Enginyer de Programari in Budapest Metropolitan Area és HUF 12,809,942.

