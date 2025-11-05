La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in Budapest Metropolitan Area a Deutsche Telekom oscil·la entre HUF 12.62M per year per a Software Engineer i HUF 19.62M per year per a Senior Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Budapest Metropolitan Area totalitza HUF 12.42M. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Deutsche Telekom. Última actualització: 11/5/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
Software Engineer
HUF 12.62M
HUF 12.21M
HUF 0
HUF 404K
Senior Software Engineer
HUF 19.62M
HUF 18.19M
HUF 0
HUF 1.43M
Lead Software Engineer
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
