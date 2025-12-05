Directori d'empreses
Department of Homeland Security
El paquet de compensació mitjà de Gestor de Programes in United States a Department of Homeland Security totalitza $179K per year. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Department of Homeland Security. Última actualització: 12/5/2025

Paquet Mitjà
company icon
Department of Homeland Security
Program Manager
Washington, DC
Total per any
$179K
Nivell
hidden
Base
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$4K
Anys a l'empresa
11+ Anys
Anys d'exp
11+ Anys
Quins són els nivells professionals a Department of Homeland Security?
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Gestor de Programes a Department of Homeland Security in United States és una compensació total anual de $226,900. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Department of Homeland Security per al rol de Gestor de Programes in United States és $178,000.

