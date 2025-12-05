Directori d'empreses
Dentsu
Dentsu Màrqueting Salaris

La compensació de Màrqueting in United States a Dentsu oscil·la entre ARS 98.62M per year per a L2 i ARS 169.7M per year per a L5. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza ARS 118.35M. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Dentsu. Última actualització: 12/5/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$75K
$75K
$0
$0
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
Quins són els nivells professionals a Dentsu?

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Màrqueting a Dentsu in United States és una compensació total anual de ARS 210,393,600. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Dentsu per al rol de Màrqueting in United States és ARS 118,346,400.

