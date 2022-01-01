Directori d'empreses
Delta Electronics Salaris

El salari de Delta Electronics oscil·la entre $16,027 en compensació total anual per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $153,000 per a un Vendes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Delta Electronics. Darrera actualització: 11/18/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $45.8K

Enginyer de Xarxes

Enginyer de Maquinari
Median $49.5K
Enginyer Mecànic
Median $36K

Enginyer Elèctric
Median $49.6K
Científic de Dades
Median $41.8K
Dissenyador de Producte
Median $62.2K
Recursos Humans
$90.5K
Operacions de Màrqueting
$35.3K
Gestor de Producte
$16K
Gestor de Programes
$52.7K
Gestor de Projectes
$51.5K
Vendes
$153K
Enginyer de Vendes
$149K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$63.1K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Delta Electronics és Vendes at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $153,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Delta Electronics és $50,577.

