Dell Technologies
  Salaris
  Màrqueting

  Tots els Salaris de Màrqueting

Dell Technologies Màrqueting Salaris

La compensació de Màrqueting in United States a Dell Technologies oscil·la entre $103K per year per a L5 i $198K per year per a L9. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $220K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Dell Technologies. Última actualització: 12/6/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
L5
$103K
$91.7K
$2.3K
$9.3K
L6
$136K
$128K
$0
$8.4K
L7
$143K
$126K
$6.4K
$10.9K
L8
$149K
$137K
$579
$11.6K
Calendari d'Adquisició

33.3%

ANY 1

33.3%

ANY 2

33.3%

ANY 3

Tipus d'Accions
RSU

A Dell Technologies, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 3 anys:

  • 33.3% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (33.30% anual)



Títols inclosos

Gerent de Màrqueting de Producte

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Màrqueting a Dell Technologies in United States és una compensació total anual de $286,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Dell Technologies per al rol de Màrqueting in United States és $210,000.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/marketing.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.