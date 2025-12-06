La compensació de Màrqueting in United States a Dell Technologies oscil·la entre $103K per year per a L5 i $198K per year per a L9. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $220K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Dell Technologies. Última actualització: 12/6/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
L5
$103K
$91.7K
$2.3K
$9.3K
L6
$136K
$128K
$0
$8.4K
L7
$143K
$126K
$6.4K
$10.9K
L8
$149K
$137K
$579
$11.6K
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
ANY 1
33.3%
ANY 2
33.3%
ANY 3
A Dell Technologies, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 3 anys:
33.3% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (33.30% anual)
33.3% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (33.30% anual)
33.3% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (33.30% anual)
Títols inclososEnviar nou títol
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/marketing.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.