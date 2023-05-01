Directori d'Empreses
Dejero
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa

Dejero Salaris

El rang de salaris de Dejero varia de $80,249 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $106,300 per a Technical Account Manager a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Dejero. Última actualització: 8/9/2025

$160K

Cobra, no et deixis enganyar

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment augments de més de 30.000 $ (a vegades més de 300.000 $).Fes que et negociïn el salari o el teu currículum revisat pels veritables experts: reclutadors que ho fan diàriament.

Gerent de Projecte
$88.8K
Enginyer de Programari
$80.2K
Technical Account Manager
$106K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

The highest paying role reported at Dejero is Technical Account Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $106,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dejero is $88,819.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Dejero

Empreses relacionades

  • LinkedIn
  • Lyft
  • Roblox
  • PayPal
  • Intuit
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos