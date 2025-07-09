Directori d'empreses
Danieli
Danieli Salaris

El salari de Danieli oscil·la entre $7,874 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $58,935 per a un Enginyer Elèctric a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Danieli. Darrera actualització: 9/8/2025

$160K

Enginyer Elèctric
$58.9K
Enginyer Mecànic
$10.2K
Enginyer de Programari
$7.9K

