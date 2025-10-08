Directori d'empreses
CVS Health
  • Salaris
  • Enginyer de Programari

  • Enginyer de Software Backend

CVS Health Enginyer de Software Backend Salaris

La compensació de Enginyer de Software Backend in United States a CVS Health oscil·la entre $112K per year per a L1 i $197K per year per a L5. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $121K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de CVS Health. Última actualització: 10/8/2025

Mitjana Nivell
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions ()
Bonus
L1
Software Engineer(Nivell d'Entrada)
$112K
$107K
$0
$5.4K
L2
Senior Software Engineer I
$122K
$113K
$48
$8.5K
L3
Senior Software Engineer II
$140K
$129K
$0
$11K
L4
Lead Software Engineer
$160K
$147K
$3.8K
$9.4K
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Quins són els nivells professionals a CVS Health?

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Enginyer de Software Backend a CVS Health in United States és una compensació total anual de $197,067. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a CVS Health per al rol de Enginyer de Software Backend in United States és $123,000.

