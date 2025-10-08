La compensació de Enginyer de Software Backend in United States a CVS Health oscil·la entre $112K per year per a L1 i $197K per year per a L5. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $121K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de CVS Health. Última actualització: 10/8/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions ()
Bonus
L1
$112K
$107K
$0
$5.4K
L2
$122K
$113K
$48
$8.5K
L3
$140K
$129K
$0
$11K
L4
$160K
$147K
$3.8K
$9.4K
