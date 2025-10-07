La compensació de Enginyer de Software Full-Stack in United States a Cvent oscil·la entre $105K per year per a Software Engineer I i $163K per year per a Lead Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $114K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Cvent. Última actualització: 10/7/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$105K
$101K
$0
$4.5K
Software Engineer II
$117K
$110K
$0
$6.2K
Senior Software Engineer
$155K
$144K
$0
$11K
Lead Software Engineer
$163K
$153K
$0
$10.3K
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
