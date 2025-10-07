Directori d'empreses
Cvent
  • Salaris
  • Enginyer de Programari

  • Enginyer de Software Backend

Cvent Enginyer de Software Backend Salaris

La compensació de Enginyer de Software Backend in United States a Cvent oscil·la entre $108K per year per a Software Engineer I i $147K per year per a Lead Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $111K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Cvent. Última actualització: 10/7/2025

Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Nivell d'Entrada)
$108K
$103K
$0
$4.3K
Software Engineer II
$121K
$113K
$0
$8K
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$147K
$131K
$2K
$14K
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
Quins són els nivells professionals a Cvent?

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Enginyer de Software Backend a Cvent in United States és una compensació total anual de $147,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Cvent per al rol de Enginyer de Software Backend in United States és $111,000.

Altres recursos