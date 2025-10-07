La compensació de Enginyer de Software Backend in United States a Cvent oscil·la entre $108K per year per a Software Engineer I i $147K per year per a Lead Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $111K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Cvent. Última actualització: 10/7/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$108K
$103K
$0
$4.3K
Software Engineer II
$121K
$113K
$0
$8K
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$147K
$131K
$2K
$14K
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
