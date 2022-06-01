Directori d'Empreses
Cutover
Cutover Salaris

El rang de salaris de Cutover varia de $78,877 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $299,088 per a Desenvolupament de Negocis a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Cutover. Última actualització: 8/25/2025

$160K

Desenvolupament de Negocis
$299K
Gestor de Producte
$102K
Reclutador
$137K

Enginyer de Programari
$78.9K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Cutover és Desenvolupament de Negocis at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $299,088. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Cutover és de $119,462.

