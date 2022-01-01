Directori d'empreses
CSL Behring
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

CSL Behring Salaris

El salari de CSL Behring oscil·la entre $83,847 en compensació total anual per a un Analista de Negoci a la banda baixa fins a $352,800 per a un Enginyer Químic a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de CSL Behring. Darrera actualització: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Enginyer Biomèdic
$114K
Analista de Negoci
$83.8K
Enginyer Químic
$353K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
Enginyer de Controls
$108K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$87.6K
Gestor de Producte
$147K
Enginyer de Programari
$119K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$239K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a CSL Behring és Enginyer Químic at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $352,800. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a CSL Behring és $116,913.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a CSL Behring

Empreses relacionades

  • Flipkart
  • SoFi
  • Amazon
  • Microsoft
  • Roblox
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos