Tipus d'Accions

RSU

A Cruise, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 4 anys:

25 % s'adquireix en el 1st - ANY ( 25.00 % anual )

25 % s'adquireix en el 2nd - ANY ( 6.25 % trimestral )

25 % s'adquireix en el 3rd - ANY ( 6.25 % trimestral )

25 % s'adquireix en el 4th - ANY ( 6.25 % trimestral )

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.