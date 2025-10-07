Directori d'empreses
Cruise
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaris
  • Enginyer de Programari

  • Embedded Systems Software Engineer

Cruise Embedded Systems Software Engineer Salaris

La compensació de Embedded Systems Software Engineer in United States a Cruise totalitza $204K per year per a L4. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $225K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Cruise. Última actualització: 10/7/2025

Mitjana Nivell
Afegir CompComparar Nivells
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions ()
Bonus
L3
Software Engineer(Nivell d'Entrada)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
Senior Software Engineer I
$204K
$169K
$15K
$20K
L5
Senior Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Veure 3 Més Nivells
Afegir CompComparar Nivells

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
AfegirAfegir CompAfegir Compensació

Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DadesVeure Ofertes de Feina

Calendari d'Adquisició

25%

ANY 1

25%

ANY 2

25%

ANY 3

25%

ANY 4

Tipus d'Accions
RSU

A Cruise, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 4 anys:

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (25.00% anual)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 4th-ANY (6.25% trimestral)

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.



Rebre Salaris Verificats a la teva Safata d'Entrada

Subscriu-te a ofertes Enginyer de Programari verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més Informació

Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i per la Política de Privacitat i els Termes del Servei de Google s'apliquen.

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Embedded Systems Software Engineer a Cruise in United States és una compensació total anual de $615,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Cruise per al rol de Embedded Systems Software Engineer in United States és $213,500.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Cruise

Empreses relacionades

  • Instacart
  • CloudKitchens
  • Seesaw
  • Gemini
  • Patreon
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos