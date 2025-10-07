La compensació de Embedded Systems Software Engineer in United States a Cruise totalitza $204K per year per a L4. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $225K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Cruise. Última actualització: 10/7/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions ()
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$204K
$169K
$15K
$20K
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
25%
ANY 1
25%
ANY 2
25%
ANY 3
25%
ANY 4
A Cruise, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 4 anys:
25% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (25.00% anual)
25% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (6.25% trimestral)
25% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (6.25% trimestral)
25% s'adquireix en el 4th-ANY (6.25% trimestral)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.