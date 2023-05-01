Directori d'Empreses
Crossover Health Salaris

El rang de salaris de Crossover Health varia de $39,322 en compensació total anual per a Servei al Client a l'extrem inferior a $154,350 per a Dissenyador de Producte a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Crossover Health. Última actualització: 8/21/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $145K
Servei al Client
$39.3K
Màrqueting
$110K

Dissenyador de Producte
$154K
PMF

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v Crossover Health je Dissenyador de Producte at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $154,350. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v Crossover Health je $127,723.

