Credit Agricole
Credit Agricole Salaris

El salari de Credit Agricole oscil·la entre $30,815 en compensació total anual per a un Vendes a la banda baixa fins a $191,100 per a un Banquer d'Inversions a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Credit Agricole. Darrera actualització: 9/12/2025

$160K

Científic de Dades
Median $70.1K
Enginyer de Programari
Median $44.9K
Analista de Negoci
$45.5K

Desenvolupament de Negoci
$40.4K
Recursos Humans
$35.7K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$180K
Banquer d'Inversions
$191K
Jurídic
$79.5K
Gestor de Producte
$127K
Gestor de Projectes
$62.5K
Vendes
$30.8K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$47.2K
PMF

The highest paying role reported at Credit Agricole is Banquer d'Inversions at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $191,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Credit Agricole is $54,842.

