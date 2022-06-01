Directori d'empreses
Constellation Software
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Constellation Software Salaris

El salari de Constellation Software oscil·la entre $47,076 en compensació total anual per a un Analista de Negoci a la banda baixa fins a $142,509 per a un Gestor de Programes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Constellation Software. Darrera actualització: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Gestor de Producte
Median $97.1K
Enginyer de Programari
Median $65K
Analista de Negoci
$47.1K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Desenvolupament de Negoci
$82.6K
Màrqueting
$116K
Operacions de Màrqueting
$58.8K
Dissenyador de Producte
$54.9K
Gestor de Programes
$143K
Vendes
$99.5K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$99.8K
Capitalista de Risc
$80.6K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Constellation Software és Gestor de Programes at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $142,509. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Constellation Software és $82,626.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Constellation Software

Empreses relacionades

  • Stripe
  • Databricks
  • Roblox
  • Lyft
  • PayPal
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos