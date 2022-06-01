Directori d'Empreses
Community Brands
Community Brands Salaris

El rang de salaris de Community Brands varia de $24,964 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $206,960 per a Gestor de Producte a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Community Brands. Última actualització: 8/25/2025

$160K

Gestor de Producte
$207K
Vendes
$60.3K
Enginyer de Programari
$25K

Arquitecte de Solucions
$60.2K
PMF

Community Brands में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $206,960 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Community Brands में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $60,231 है।

