Color Salaris

El rang de salaris de Color varia de $114,425 en compensació total anual per a Analista de Dades a l'extrem inferior a $278,600 per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Color. Última actualització: 8/23/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $220K

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Reclutador
Median $148K
Analista de Negocis
$144K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

Analista de Dades
$114K
Científic de Dades
Median $171K
Dissenyador de Producte
$134K
Gestor de Producte
$206K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$279K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$236K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Color és Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $278,600. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Color és de $171,000.

