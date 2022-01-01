Cognosante Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de Cognosante oscil·la entre $63,750 en compensació total anual per a un Analista de Ciberseguretat a la banda baixa fins a $128,156 per a un Consultor de Gestió a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Cognosante. Darrera actualització: 9/6/2025

$160K

Consultor de Gestió
$128K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$63.8K
Enginyer de Programari
Median $115K

PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Cognosante és Consultor de Gestió at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $128,156. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Cognosante és $115,000.

