Cognigy
Cognigy Salaris

El salari de Cognigy oscil·la entre $67,017 en compensació total anual per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $95,337 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Cognigy. Darrera actualització: 9/5/2025

$160K

Arquitecte de Solucions
Median $93.8K
Gestor de Producte
$67K
Enginyer de Programari
$95.3K

PMF

The highest paying role reported at Cognigy is Enginyer de Programari at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $95,337. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cognigy is $93,765.

