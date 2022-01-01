Codecademy Salaris

Directori d'Empreses
El rang de salaris de Codecademy varia de $32,609 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $189,647 per a Màrqueting a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Codecademy. Última actualització: 8/9/2025

$160K

Operacions de Negocis
$124K
Científic de Dades
$146K
Màrqueting
$190K

Dissenyador de Producte
$161K
Gestor de Producte
$119K
Reclutador
$168K
Enginyer de Programari
$32.6K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $187K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Codecademy és Màrqueting at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $189,647. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Codecademy és de $153,263.

