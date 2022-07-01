Directori d'Empreses
Codat
Principals coneixements
    Sobre

    Our mission is to make life easier for the lifeblood of economies globally; small and medium-sized businesses. Codat is a universal API for consented business financial data, powering the next generation of products and services for this historically underserved market. We have offices in London, New York, San Francisco, and Sydney. We are a privately held company, and have recently closed our Series B funding and are funded by Index Ventures, Tiger Global, American Express, PayPal and a line-up of world class angel investors.

    http://www.codat.io
    Lloc web
    2017
    Any de fundació
    180
    Nombre d'empleats
    $10M-$50M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

