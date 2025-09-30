Directori d'empreses
Ciklum
  • Salaris
  • Enginyer de Programari

  • Tots els Salaris de Enginyer de Programari

  • Poland

Ciklum Enginyer de Programari Salaris a Poland

La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in Poland a Ciklum totalitza PLN 313K per year per a Senior Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Poland totalitza PLN 291K.

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
(Nivell d'Entrada)
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 313K
PLN 313K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Lead Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
Salaris de Pràctiques

Quins són els nivells professionals a Ciklum?

Títols inclosos

Enginyer de Software Backend

Enginyer de Software d'Assegurament de Qualitat (QA)

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Enginyer de Programari a Ciklum in Poland és una compensació total anual de PLN 386,759. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Ciklum per al rol de Enginyer de Programari in Poland és PLN 290,837.

