La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in Czech Republic a Ciklum totalitza CZK 1.11M per year per a Senior Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Czech Republic totalitza CZK 1.16M. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Ciklum. Última actualització: 9/30/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Senior Software Engineer
CZK 1.11M
CZK 1.11M
CZK 0
CZK 0
Lead Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
