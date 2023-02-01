Directori d'empreses
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Salaris

El salari de Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints oscil·la entre $13,431 en compensació total anual per a un Assistent Administratiu a la banda baixa fins a $124,320 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Darrera actualització: 9/11/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $124K
Assistent Administratiu
$13.4K
Servei al Client
$56.3K

Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$45.5K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$75.6K
Investigador UX
$98.5K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints és Enginyer de Programari amb una compensació total anual de $124,320. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints és $65,950.

Altres recursos