Chronograph Salaris

El salari de Chronograph oscil·la entre $59,700 en compensació total anual per a un Analista Financer a la banda baixa fins a $208,950 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Chronograph. Darrera actualització: 9/11/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $140K
Analista de Negoci
$61.2K
Analista Financer
$59.7K

Gestor de Producte
$209K
PMF

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Chronograph ialah Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $208,950. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Chronograph ialah $100,600.

