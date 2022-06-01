Choco Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de Choco oscil·la entre $40,651 en compensació total anual per a un Vendes a la banda baixa fins a $158,621 per a un Científic de Dades a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Choco. Darrera actualització: 11/18/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $110K
Desenvolupament de Negoci
$88.4K
Científic de Dades
$159K

Gestor de Producte
Median $92.8K
Reclutador
$95.5K
Vendes
$40.7K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$108K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Choco és Científic de Dades at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $158,621. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Choco és $95,545.

